All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Gap ranges from $120K per year to $190K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $146K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist
$141K
$135K
$0
$6K
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Staff Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
