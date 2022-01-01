Nike Salaries

Nike's salary ranges from $23,365 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $549,500 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nike. Last updated: 1/18/2025
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
