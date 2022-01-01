← Company Directory
Nike
Nike Salaries

Nike's salary ranges from $23,365 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $549,500 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nike. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
SWE I $119K
SWE II $168K
SWE III $174K
Senior SWE $192K
Tech Lead Software Engineer $212K
E Band $296K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Product Manager
L Band $108K
Product Manager $147K
U Band $187K
Lead Product Manager $228K
E Band $296K
S Band $445K
Data Scientist
Data Scientist I $134K
Senior Data Scientist $186K
Lead Data Scientist $207K
Principal Data Scientist $273K

Product Designer
Designer I $145K
Designer II $126K
Senior Designer $134K
Lead Designer $145K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
U Band $208K
E Band $297K
E Band $331K
E Band $550K
Marketing
Median $165K
Program Manager
Median $196K
Business Analyst
Median $87.6K
Technical Program Manager
Median $217K
Human Resources
Median $155K
Marketing Operations
Median $195K
Accountant
Median $100K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $91K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $213K
Administrative Assistant
$73.6K
Biomedical Engineer
$238K
Business Operations Manager
$114K
Business Development
$100K
Customer Service
$32.1K
Data Analyst
$48.5K
Data Science Manager
$151K
Financial Analyst
$56K
Hardware Engineer
$23.4K
Investment Banker
$36K
Legal
$527K
Management Consultant
$543K
Project Manager
$96.3K
Recruiter
$79.6K
Sales
$24.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$91.5K
Solution Architect
$312K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
$195K
Venture Capitalist
$131K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nike is Software Engineering Manager at the E Band level with a yearly total compensation of $549,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nike is $160,000.

