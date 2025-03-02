All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Nike ranges from $108K per year for L Band to $445K per year for S Band. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $206K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Associate
$108K
$96.7K
$0
$11.7K
Product Owner
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager
$147K
$137K
$0
$10K
Senior Product Manager
$187K
$168K
$0
$19K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)