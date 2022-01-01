← Company Directory
Nike
Nike Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $7,560

Unique To Nike
  • Rooftop Terrace

    New York

  • On-Site Fitness Center

    New York

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

  • Employee Discount

    • Other
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

