Product Designer compensation in United States at Nike ranges from $145K per year for Designer I to $145K per year for Lead Designer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Designer I
$145K
$145K
$0
$0
Designer II
$127K
$125K
$0
$1.3K
Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Designer
$138K
$124K
$2.5K
$12.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
