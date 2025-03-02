← Company Directory
Nike
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

Nike Accountant Salaries

The median Accountant compensation in United States package at Nike totals $100K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Nike
Accountant
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$100K
Level
L3
Base
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Nike?

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Included Titles

Submit New Title

Technical Accountant

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Nike in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $449,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nike for the Accountant role in United States is $100,000.

Other Resources