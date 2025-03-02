Software Engineer compensation in United States at Nike ranges from $120K per year for SWE I to $296K per year for E Band. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $182K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SWE I
$120K
$113K
$2K
$4.8K
SWE II
$167K
$154K
$0
$13.2K
SWE III
$173K
$158K
$6.4K
$8.5K
Senior SWE
$193K
$171K
$5K
$16.9K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
