Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Nike ranges from $137K per year for SWE I to $322K per year for E Band. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $180K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
SWE I
$137K
$127K
$1.3K
$8.5K
SWE II
$130K
$119K
$0
$11.7K
SWE III
$178K
$159K
$0
$19.3K
Senior SWE
$196K
$190K
$0
$6.9K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)