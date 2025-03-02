All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Nike ranges from $208K per year for U Band to $550K per year for E Band. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $335K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Manager
$208K
$184K
$0
$24K
Senior Manager
$297K
$212K
$50K
$34.8K
Director
$327K
$226K
$52.7K
$48.6K
Senior Director
$550K
$298K
$151K
$100K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)