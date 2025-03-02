← Company Directory
Nike
  • Salaries
  • Marketing Operations

  • All Marketing Operations Salaries

Nike Marketing Operations Salaries

The median Marketing Operations compensation in United States package at Nike totals $195K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Nike
Marketing Operations
Portland, OR
Total per year
$195K
Level
Marketing Director
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
15 Years
Years exp
13 Years
What are the career levels at Nike?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Nike in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $310,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nike for the Marketing Operations role in United States is $215,000.

Other Resources