All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Nike ranges from $134K per year for Data Scientist I to $273K per year for Principal Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$134K
$119K
$0
$14.2K
Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$186K
$169K
$0
$17.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)