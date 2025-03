Health Savings Account (HSA) $700 per year contributed by employer

Maternity Leave 10 weeks

Paternity Leave 6 weeks

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 20 days

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance $5,000 for expenses related to adopting a new family member. Annual maximum: $10,000. Lifetime maximum: $20,000 per associate.

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary.

Employee Discount 10% off

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Bikes on Campus Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Sabbatical Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

Employee Credit Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Remote Work Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer