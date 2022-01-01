← Company Directory
Albertsons
Albertsons Salaries

Albertsons's salary ranges from $35,360 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $275,429 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Albertsons. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer III $154K
Software Engineer IV $156K
Software Engineer V $174K
Software Engineer VI $255K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Data Scientist IV $167K
Data Scientist V $214K
Product Manager
Product Manager II $199K
Product Manager III $209K
Product Manager IV $275K

Customer Service
Median $35.4K
Business Analyst
Median $93K
Marketing
Median $120K
Program Manager
Median $153K
Technical Program Manager
Median $192K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $215K
Accountant
$84.6K
Data Analyst
$85.4K
Data Science Manager
$144K
Human Resources
$91K
Information Technologist (IT)
$149K
Product Designer
$151K
Project Manager
$99.5K
Sales
$40.8K
Solution Architect
$231K
UX Researcher
$106K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Albertsons is Product Manager at the Product Manager IV level with a yearly total compensation of $275,429. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Albertsons is $153,000.

