Customer Service compensation in United States at Albertsons totals $57.5K per year for Customer Service I. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $30K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Albertsons's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Customer Service I
$57.5K
$57.5K
$0
$0
Customer Service II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Customer Service III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Customer Service IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
