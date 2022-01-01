← Company Directory
sweetgreen
sweetgreen Salaries

sweetgreen's salary ranges from $35,280 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $281,400 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of sweetgreen. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $162K
Business Analyst
$167K
Customer Service
$35.3K
Marketing
$139K
Product Manager
$112K
Sales
$129K
Software Engineering Manager
$281K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at sweetgreen is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at sweetgreen is $139,300.

