Software Engineer compensation in United States at Albertsons ranges from $154K per year for Software Engineer III to $255K per year for Software Engineer VI. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $160K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Albertsons's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer III
$154K
$152K
$0
$2.5K
Software Engineer IV
$154K
$152K
$208
$1.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title