Walmart
Walmart Venture Capitalist Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Walmart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$288K - $335K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$254K$288K$335K$369K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Submit New Title

Principal

Associate

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Walmart in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $368,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Walmart for the Venture Capitalist role in United States is $254,200.

