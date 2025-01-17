Salaries

Program Manager compensation in United States at Walmart ranges from $162K per year for L3 to $206K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $189K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Walmart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Program Manager $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L2 Program Manager II $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L3 Program Manager III $162K $129K $12.4K $20.3K L4 Senior Program Manager $210K $164K $10.5K $35.2K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually ) 33.33 % YR 1 33.33 % YR 2 33.33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.33 % annually )

33.33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.33 % annually )

33.33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.33 % annually ) 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Walmart ?

