Walmart
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Walmart Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Walmart totals $84.7K per year for L1. The median yearly compensation package totals $95K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Walmart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$84.7K
$79.7K
$1.7K
$3.3K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Walmart sits at a yearly total compensation of $230,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Walmart for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $95,000.

