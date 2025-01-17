Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Walmart ranges from $109K per year for L1 to $769K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $249K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Walmart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Product Manager $107K $97.2K $3.9K $6.3K L2 Product Manager II $169K $134K $15.8K $19.7K L3 Product Manager III $165K $132K $21.9K $11.2K L4 Senior Product Manager $223K $163K $38.4K $20.9K View 5 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually ) 33.33 % YR 1 33.33 % YR 2 33.33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.33 % annually )

33.33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.33 % annually )

33.33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.33 % annually ) 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Walmart ?

