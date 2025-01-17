← Company Directory
Walmart
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Walmart Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Walmart ranges from $109K per year for L1 to $769K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $249K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Walmart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Product Manager
$107K
$97.2K
$3.9K
$6.3K
L2
Product Manager II
$169K
$134K
$15.8K
$19.7K
L3
Product Manager III
$165K
$132K
$21.9K
$11.2K
L4
Senior Product Manager
$223K
$163K
$38.4K
$20.9K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Walmart, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Walmart in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $768,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Walmart for the Product Manager role in United States is $262,750.

Other Resources