Peloton
Peloton Salaries

Peloton's salary ranges from $3,257 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $433,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Peloton. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $150K
L4 $166K
L5 $188K
L6 $252K
L7 $303K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Data Scientist
L5 $170K
L6 $201K
Technical Program Manager
L5 $184K
L6 $228K

Product Manager
L5 $185K
L7 $255K
Software Engineering Manager
L6 $271K
L7 $433K
Product Designer
Median $200K

UX Designer

Marketing
Median $243K
Sales
Median $84.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $150K
Business Analyst
$187K
Customer Service
$218K
Data Science Manager
$260K
Hardware Engineer
$90.6K
Human Resources
$169K
Mechanical Engineer
$3.3K
Program Manager
$164K
Project Manager
$199K
Recruiter
$156K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$246K
Solution Architect
$313K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
$219K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Peloton, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Peloton lets employees pick and choose between ISO and RSU.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Peloton is Software Engineering Manager at the L7 level with a yearly total compensation of $433,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Peloton is $198,900.

Other Resources