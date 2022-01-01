← Company Directory
GoodRx
GoodRx Salaries

GoodRx's salary ranges from $66,330 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $308,948 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GoodRx. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $119K
L2 $161K
L3 $180K
L4 $224K
L5 $208K
L6 $276K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $205K
Product Manager
L4 $228K
L5 $190K

Product Designer
Median $100K
Business Analyst
Median $137K
Accountant
$66.3K
Data Analyst
$108K
Financial Analyst
$307K
Graphic Designer
$99.5K
Human Resources
$99.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$149K
Marketing
$123K
Recruiter
$99.5K
Sales
$102K
Software Engineering Manager
$309K
Venture Capitalist
$101K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At GoodRx, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GoodRx is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $308,948. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoodRx is $143,125.

Other Resources