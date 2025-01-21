Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at GoodRx ranges from $158K per year for L1 to $299K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $223K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GoodRx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$158K
$128K
$25.5K
$5.1K
L2
$189K
$146K
$35K
$7.8K
L3
$181K
$156K
$18.3K
$6.9K
L4
$198K
$165K
$16K
$17.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At GoodRx, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)