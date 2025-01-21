← Company Directory
GoodRx
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

GoodRx Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at GoodRx ranges from $158K per year for L1 to $299K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $223K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GoodRx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$158K
$128K
$25.5K
$5.1K
L2
Software Engineer II
$189K
$146K
$35K
$7.8K
L3
Software Engineer III
$181K
$156K
$18.3K
$6.9K
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$198K
$165K
$16K
$17.3K
View 6 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At GoodRx, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at GoodRx in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $355,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoodRx for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $215,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GoodRx

Related Companies

  • Clover Health
  • Peloton
  • Fitbit
  • Verily
  • Oscar Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources