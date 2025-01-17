Software Engineer compensation in United States at Peloton ranges from $150K per year for L3 to $303K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $221K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Peloton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$150K
$134K
$14.5K
$1.3K
L4
$166K
$132K
$29.6K
$3.9K
L5
$187K
$159K
$26.2K
$2.5K
L6
$252K
$211K
$41.5K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Peloton, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Peloton lets employees pick and choose between ISO and RSU.
