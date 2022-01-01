Company Directory
Wayfair
Wayfair Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $10,554

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Sick Time

  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer

  • Vision Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

    14 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-term

  • Employee Assistance Program

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Credit

  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

    60% off

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Pays full costs of job-related degrees or certifications.

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    Coverage for buses, trains, and parking spots

  • Bikes on Campus

  • Regional transit system

    • Other
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

