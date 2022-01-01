← Company Directory
Etsy
Etsy Salaries

Etsy's salary ranges from $9,950 in total compensation per year for a Sales in China at the low-end to $446,479 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Etsy. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC1 $144K
IC2 $198K
IC3-1 $245K
IC3-2 $277K
IC4-1 $371K
IC4-2 $444K
IC5 $402K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
IC2 $206K
IC3 $245K
IC4 $364K
Data Scientist
IC2 $171K
IC3 $214K

Software Engineering Manager
Manager $411K
Senior Manager $446K
Product Designer
IC3 $209K
IC4 $247K

UX Designer

UX Researcher
Median $194K
Accountant
$92K

Technical Accountant

Business Analyst
$214K
Business Development
$144K
Copywriter
$129K
Data Analyst
$154K
Data Science Manager
$251K
Financial Analyst
$142K
Human Resources
$167K
Marketing
$161K
Product Design Manager
$429K
Program Manager
$362K
Recruiter
$196K
Sales
$10K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$280K
Technical Program Manager
$189K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Etsy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Etsy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Etsy is Software Engineering Manager at the Senior Manager level with a yearly total compensation of $446,479. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Etsy is $211,405.

