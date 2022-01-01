← Company Directory
QuinStreet
Work Here? Claim Your Company

QuinStreet Salaries

QuinStreet's salary ranges from $53,014 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $303,475 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of QuinStreet. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Analyst
Median $90K
Software Engineer
Median $135K
Data Science Manager
$303K
Data Scientist
$137K
Marketing
$53K
Product Manager
$129K
Software Engineering Manager
$196K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at QuinStreet is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $303,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QuinStreet is $135,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for QuinStreet

Related Companies

  • LegalZoom
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Blackstone
  • MarketAxess
  • Echo Global Logistics
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources