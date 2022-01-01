Company Directory
Echo Global Logistics Salaries

Echo Global Logistics's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $188,940 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Echo Global Logistics. Last updated: 7/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $108K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
$158K
Product Manager
$119K
Sales
$64.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$189K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Echo Global Logistics is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,940. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Echo Global Logistics is $119,400.

Other Resources