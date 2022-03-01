← Company Directory
LegalZoom
LegalZoom Salaries

LegalZoom's salary ranges from $58,014 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $477,375 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LegalZoom. Last updated: 2/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $215K
Data Scientist
Median $258K
Product Designer
Median $133K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $223K
Data Science Manager
$477K
Product Design Manager
$219K
Recruiter
$58K
Sales
$79.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$167K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At LegalZoom, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LegalZoom is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $477,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LegalZoom is $214,750.

Other Resources