Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Etsy ranges from $149K per year for IC1 to $366K per year for IC4-1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $264K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Etsy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus IC1 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) $149K $116K $23.5K $9.1K IC2 Software Engineer II $184K $137K $32.9K $14.1K IC3-1 Senior Software Engineer I $236K $158K $61.2K $16.8K IC3-2 Senior Software Engineer II $278K $191K $69.7K $17.4K View 5 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Etsy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Etsy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Etsy ?

