← Company Directory
Etsy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Etsy Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at Etsy ranges from $171K per year for IC2 to $214K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $206K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Etsy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1`
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$171K
$140K
$22.5K
$8.8K
IC3
$214K
$147K
$52.6K
$14.6K
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Etsy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Etsy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Etsy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $319,110. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Etsy for the Data Scientist role in United States is $214,300.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Etsy

Related Companies

  • Realogy
  • eBay
  • Citi
  • Blackstone
  • QuinStreet
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources