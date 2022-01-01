On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Sick Time Unlimited

Maternity Leave 26 weeks

Paternity Leave 26 weeks

Health Insurance 100% paid by Etsy for employees and their dependents.

Pet Friendly Workplace Offered by employer

Gym On-Site In Brooklyn facilities

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer. Etsy will contibute $1,000 if you cover dependents.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offer by Delta Dental

Vision Insurance Offered by Spectera

Life Insurance 2x base salary up to $400K

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2x base salary up to $400K

Disability Insurance STD with 100% of weekly salary and LTD with 60% up to $12,500/m

Employee Assistance Program Up to 20 virtual or in-person coaching or clinical therapy sessions

Roth 401k Offered by employer

401k 50% match on the first 6% of base salary

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $750 matched

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Etsy will reimburse benefit eligible employees up to $7,500 for adoption and surrogacy related fees and expenses.

Sabbatical Up to 4 weeks paid leave or the option for an equity grant, every 5 years of continuous service

Unique Perk Work/Life stipend - $1,700 annually