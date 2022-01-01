← Company Directory
Etsy
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Etsy Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $6,600

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • On-Site Clinic

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Maternity Leave

    26 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    26 weeks

  • Health Insurance

    100% paid by Etsy for employees and their dependents.

  • Gym On-Site $300

    In Brooklyn facilities

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer. Etsy will contibute $1,000 if you cover dependents.

  • Dental Insurance

    Offer by Delta Dental

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by Spectera

  • Life Insurance

    2x base salary up to $400K

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x base salary up to $400K

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 100% of weekly salary and LTD with 60% up to $12,500/m

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Up to 20 virtual or in-person coaching or clinical therapy sessions

  • Sabbatical

    Up to 4 weeks paid leave or the option for an equity grant, every 5 years of continuous service

    • Home
  • Fertility Assistance

  • Adoption Assistance

    Etsy will reimburse benefit eligible employees up to $7,500 for adoption and surrogacy related fees and expenses.

  • Remote Work

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary

    • Other
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $750 matched

  • Work/Life stipend

    $1,700 annually

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Etsy

    Related Companies

    • Realogy
    • eBay
    • Citi
    • Blackstone
    • QuinStreet
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources