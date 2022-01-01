Estimated Total Value: $6,600
Unlimited
26 weeks
26 weeks
100% paid by Etsy for employees and their dependents.
In Brooklyn facilities
$500 per year contributed by employer. Etsy will contibute $1,000 if you cover dependents.
Offer by Delta Dental
Offered by Spectera
2x base salary up to $400K
2x base salary up to $400K
STD with 100% of weekly salary and LTD with 60% up to $12,500/m
Up to 20 virtual or in-person coaching or clinical therapy sessions
Up to 4 weeks paid leave or the option for an equity grant, every 5 years of continuous service
Etsy will reimburse benefit eligible employees up to $7,500 for adoption and surrogacy related fees and expenses.
50% match on the first 6% of base salary
100% match. Up to $750 matched
$1,700 annually