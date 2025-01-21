All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Wayfair ranges from $72.9K per year for L1 to $668K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $256K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wayfair's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$72.9K
$66.3K
$833
$5.8K
L2
$103K
$82.4K
$13.2K
$7.3K
L3
$154K
$125K
$24.2K
$5K
L4
$243K
$183K
$59.7K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Wayfair, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Employees may get more RSU grants if they get promoted.
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Wayfair, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)
Employees may get more RSU grants if they get promoted.