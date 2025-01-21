All Product Design Manager Salaries
Product Design Manager compensation in Canada at Wayfair totals CA$182K per year for L3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wayfair's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
CA$182K
CA$153K
CA$3.5K
CA$25K
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Wayfair, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Employees may get more RSU grants if they get promoted.
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Wayfair, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)
Employees may get more RSU grants if they get promoted.