Wayfair
  • Salaries
  • Product Design Manager

  • All Product Design Manager Salaries

Wayfair Product Design Manager Salaries

Product Design Manager compensation in Canada at Wayfair totals CA$182K per year for L3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wayfair's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$152K - CA$184K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$140KCA$152KCA$184KCA$196K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Manager
CA$182K
CA$153K
CA$3.5K
CA$25K
L4
Senior Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L5
Associate Director
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L6
Director
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Wayfair, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Employees may get more RSU grants if they get promoted.

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Wayfair, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)

Employees may get more RSU grants if they get promoted.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Wayfair in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$196,265. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wayfair for the Product Design Manager role in Canada is CA$140,431.

