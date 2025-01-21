← Company Directory
Wayfair
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

Wayfair Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in United States at Wayfair ranges from $86.1K to $123K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wayfair's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$98.7K - $116K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$86.1K$98.7K$116K$123K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Wayfair, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Employees may get more RSU grants if they get promoted.

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Wayfair, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)

Employees may get more RSU grants if they get promoted.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Wayfair in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $122,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wayfair for the Accountant role in United States is $86,100.

