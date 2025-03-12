← Company Directory
Apple
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Apple Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Apple ranges from $161K per year for ICT2 to $511K per year for ICT5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $305K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
Junior Mechanical Engineer
$161K
$131K
$22K
$7.6K
ICT3
Mechanical Engineer
$230K
$159K
$58.1K
$13.1K
ICT4
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$303K
$188K
$91.6K
$23K
ICT5
$511K
$236K
$232K
$42.4K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

Included Titles

Quality Engineer

Manufacturing Engineer

Design Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Apple in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $525,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apple for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $298,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Apple

