Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Apple ranges from $164K per year for ICT2 to $795K per year for ICT6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $290K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
$164K
$136K
$21.5K
$6.9K
ICT3
$241K
$162K
$64.9K
$13.9K
ICT4
$332K
$198K
$111K
$23.2K
ICT5
$474K
$252K
$175K
$47.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title