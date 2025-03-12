← Company Directory
Apple
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager

  • All Program Manager Salaries

Apple Program Manager Salaries

Program Manager compensation in United States at Apple ranges from $249K per year for ICT2 to $383K per year for ICT5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
Junior Program Manager
$249K
$164K
$64.8K
$20.3K
ICT3
Program Manager
$210K
$158K
$40.7K
$12K
ICT4
Senior Program Manager
$260K
$184K
$60.9K
$15.3K
ICT5
$383K
$218K
$134K
$31K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Apple in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $430,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apple for the Program Manager role in United States is $260,933.

