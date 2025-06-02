Business Analyst compensation in United States at Intuit ranges from $131K per year for Business Analyst 1 to $294K per year for Staff Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $221K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst 1
$131K
$102K
$19.9K
$9.1K
Business Analyst 2
$150K
$131K
$12.8K
$6.2K
Senior Business Analyst
$201K
$148K
$38.3K
$14.8K
Staff Business Analyst
$294K
$174K
$86.3K
$33K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)