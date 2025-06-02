Product Designer compensation in United States at Intuit ranges from $147K per year for Product Designer 1 to $350K per year for Principal Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $263K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$147K
$121K
$19.2K
$6.5K
Product Designer 2
$139K
$133K
$3K
$3.1K
Senior Product Designer
$279K
$177K
$81K
$21.4K
Staff Product Designer
$316K
$190K
$87K
$39.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
