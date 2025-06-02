Product Manager compensation in United States at Intuit ranges from $174K per year for PM 1 to $668K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $260K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PM 1
$174K
$144K
$22.6K
$7.3K
PM 2
$228K
$171K
$40.4K
$16.8K
Senior PM
$271K
$190K
$63.1K
$18.3K
Staff PM
$326K
$214K
$81.5K
$30K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)