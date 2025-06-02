Software Engineer compensation in United States at Intuit ranges from $158K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $760K per year for Architect. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $241K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$158K
$130K
$19.4K
$8K
Software Engineer 2
$196K
$148K
$38.5K
$9.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$268K
$181K
$72.1K
$15.6K
Staff Software Engineer
$318K
$206K
$81.9K
$30K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
