Software Engineer compensation in India at Sumo Logic ranges from ₹2.76M per year to ₹7.51M. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.93M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sumo Logic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹3.39M
₹2.95M
₹395K
₹43.9K
Senior Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Sumo Logic, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
