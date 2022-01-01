← Company Directory
Confluent
Confluent Salaries

Confluent's salary ranges from $16,776 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $416,573 for a Product Designer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Confluent. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
L2 $188K
L3 $226K
L4 $365K
L5a $274K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $336K
Sales Engineer
L2 $246K
L4 $277K

Sales
Median $95K
Solution Architect
L3 $223K
L4 $280K

Data Architect

Software Engineering Manager
Median $187K
Technical Program Manager
Median $211K
Data Scientist
Median $288K
Administrative Assistant
$131K
Business Analyst
$136K
Business Development
$342K
Data Science Manager
$131K
Financial Analyst
$281K
Human Resources
$163K
Legal
$383K
Marketing
$262K
Product Designer
$417K
Program Manager
$230K
Project Manager
$319K
Recruiter
$16.8K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Confluent, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Confluent, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Confluent is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $416,573. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Confluent is $245,500.

Other Resources