← Company Directory
Confluent
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Confluent Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at Confluent totals ₹16.73M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹15.96M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Confluent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Manager 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
Manager 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L5
Senior Manager
₹16.73M
₹11.54M
₹4.73M
₹459K
L6
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Confluent, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Confluent, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Confluent in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹22,540,396. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Confluent for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹16,177,360.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Confluent

Related Companies

  • Broadcom
  • Box
  • Snowflake
  • Anaplan
  • Inphi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources