Confluent
Confluent Sales Engineer Salaries

Sales Engineer compensation in United States at Confluent ranges from $246K per year for L2 to $277K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $255K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Confluent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Sales Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Sales Engineer 2
$214K
$143K
$41.8K
$30K
L3
Senior Sales Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Staff Sales Engineer 1
$277K
$170K
$66.7K
$40.3K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Confluent, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Confluent, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Confluent in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $331,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Confluent for the Sales Engineer role in United States is $195,000.

Other Resources