← Company Directory
Snowflake
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Snowflake Salaries

Snowflake's salary ranges from $37,476 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $979,200 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Snowflake. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
IC1 $214K
IC2 $328K
IC3 $482K
IC4 $640K
IC5 $875K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
M3 $649K
M4 $691K
Solution Architect
IC4 $266K
IC5 $296K

Data Architect

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Sales
IC3 $235K
IC4 $342K

Account Executive

Sales Engineer
IC3 $314K
IC4 $280K
Product Manager
IC3 $307K
IC4 $700K
Data Scientist
IC1 $144K
IC2 $235K
IC3 $327K
Financial Analyst
Median $118K
Technical Program Manager
Median $337K
Product Designer
IC3 $274K
IC4 $527K

UX Designer

Project Manager
Median $300K
Business Analyst
Median $128K
Program Manager
Median $240K
Accountant
$224K
Customer Service
$37.5K
Data Analyst
$210K
Data Science Manager
$979K
Graphic Designer
$623K
Human Resources
$251K
Information Technologist (IT)
$144K
Legal
$211K
Marketing
$149K
Recruiter
$169K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$124K
Technical Writer
$303K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Snowflake, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Snowflake, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Snowflake, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Snowflake is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $979,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snowflake is $279,889.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Snowflake

Related Companies

  • Broadcom
  • Confluent
  • Inphi
  • The Hackett Group
  • Celerity
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources