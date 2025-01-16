Inphi Salaries

Inphi's salary ranges from $93,465 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the low-end to $302,480 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inphi. Last updated: 1/16/2025
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Inphi, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
