Inphi
Inphi Salaries

Inphi's salary ranges from $93,465 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the low-end to $302,480 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inphi. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Hardware Engineer
$93.5K
Software Engineer
$302K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Inphi, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Inphi is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $302,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inphi is $197,973.

