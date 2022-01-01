← Company Directory
Canva
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Canva Salaries

Canva's salary ranges from $61,808 in total compensation per year for a Sales in United States at the low-end to $246,576 for a Software Engineer in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Canva. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
B1 $89.7K
B2 $119K
B3 $169K
B4 $239K
B5 $247K

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Analytics Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Data Scientist
B1 $78.1K
B2 $104K
B3 $134K
Software Engineering Manager
C1 $196K
C2 $224K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

122 114
122 114
Product Manager
B2 $137K
B3 $144K
B4 $219K
Product Designer
B2 $96.3K
B3 $133K

UX Designer

Technical Program Manager
Median $114K
Marketing
Median $150K
Recruiter
Median $94.2K
Business Operations Manager
Median $133K
Data Analyst
Median $109K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $195K
Administrative Assistant
$87.9K
Business Analyst
$139K
Chief of Staff
$225K
Customer Service
$163K
Data Science Manager
$161K
Financial Analyst
$70.3K
Graphic Designer
$78.2K
Legal
$127K
Management Consultant
$106K
Marketing Operations
$94.4K
Product Design Manager
$114K
Program Manager
$163K
Project Manager
$111K
Sales
$61.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Canva, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Canva is Software Engineer at the B5 level with a yearly total compensation of $246,576. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canva is $132,769.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Canva

Related Companies

  • Pluralsight
  • Juniper Square
  • AlphaSights
  • BlueVine
  • Go1
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources