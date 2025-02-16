All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in Australia at Canva ranges from A$262K per year for C1 to A$365K per year for C2. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$288K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Canva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1
A$262K
A$196K
A$66.1K
A$0
C2
A$365K
A$251K
A$103K
A$10.8K
C3
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
C4
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Canva, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)